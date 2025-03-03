'AITA for not involving myself with my in-law's baby loss three years running?'

We decided not to go but I chose to light a candle and wore my angel wings brooch for the week before and week after the passing date as a tribute. We've now received a message from MIL to state my SIL is very upset with us all as we didn't "make the effort" & we should apologise.

Whilst I appreciate she's still grieving, she's able to do that in her own way & if others choose to grieve differently then that's ok too. I don't believe you can dictate to others how to grieve nor can you have a monopoly on grief. Everyone is different & I respect that she wants to do a grand gesture each year but she needs to accept that not everyone wants to or feels comfortable being a part of it.

I feel like it's not my direct loss to carry on grieving so openly. Yes, I feel sad as it's a loss of life but at what point do we stop mentioning it all the time? AITA for not involving myself in my in-laws baby loss three years running?

Note: I've never lost a baby myself but am the sibling of a stillborn baby.