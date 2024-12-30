'AITA for not kicking out my roommate just because my girlfriend thinks he might be trans?' UPDATED 4X

Just to be clear. I honestly still have no idea if Alex is even trans, I googled it, and those scars could be from some other surgery. Like heart surgery or gynecomastia. And I really don't have an argument for him being short, but there is a lot of short men. At first Sarah wanted me to just ask Alex if he was trans, which why the f would I do that, or give her his last name so she can run a background check?!

I said no to both. Then she said this was a violation of trust and that if I didn't either find out it Alex is trans (and kick him out) or just kick him out that she would have to "reevaluate things." Basically threatening to break up. I said I don't do ultimatums and that we're done.