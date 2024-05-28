'AITA for not knowing about my SIL's allergy? My husband freaked out in front of his family.' UPDATED 2X

Up until my post got a few comments I was still sure it was somehow my fault but I'm glad I posted about it here. 🙏🏻 Most of you suggested I stay with my brother in law. I couldn't bring myself to ask him for help (if I can stay with them until I sort everything out).

Last night he asked me if it's okay to talk about it now. I told him some things because I couldn't lay it all out. I told him that it wasn't the first time and nothing was new to me that night except for the slap. I asked him if he can help me find a safe way out because I'm scared to go back and need help looking up for resources.