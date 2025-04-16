"AITA for not letting my coworker stay at my place even though I have the space?"

So I (23f) live alone in a small 2 bedroom house. one room is mine, the other one is basically my everything room. It’s my office, my closet, storage, sometimes I just lay on the floor in there and stare at the ceiling when life sucks lol. it is NOT a guest room.

I’ve lived with horrible roommates before so I worked really hard to be able to afford my own place and I love having my space. It’s literally my safe little bubble. Anyway, one of my coworkers (25f) got into a huge fight with her roommates and they kicked her out.

She was venting at work and I felt bad and was like “that sucks omg” and even sent her a few places to look at. I was trying to be helpful without inviting chaos into my life you know?