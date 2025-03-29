'AITA for not letting my girlfriend have a movie night with our male colleague?' + UPDATE

"AITA for not letting my girlfriend have a movie night with our male colleague?"

Hi I think I am going insane over this, and I want to hear what you all think about this. Me (21M) and my girlfriend (20F) have been together since I was 16 and she 15, and we have been inseparable since then well... until now.

We work at the same company and have done so for about 2 years now, we even work in the same section. So lately she have been getting closer to our colleague male (40) and I have not seen a problem with this since he's 40?

But recently they have wanted to hang out after work separately from me and our other friends. Things they do is just go for a walk, run or hikes which normally take around 40 mins to an hour which is normal i guess?