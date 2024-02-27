'AITA for not letting my in-laws live in our vacation home after they sold their house?' UPDATED 2X

To help, or not to help, that is the question that lingers when it comes to in-laws.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for refusing to share her vacation home with in-laws after they sold their house without consulting her. She wrote:

"AITA for refusing to share my vacation home with my in-laws for six months after they sold their house without consulting me?"

Background: My husband (35M) and I (33F) have been married for five years. We own a beautiful vacation home on the beach that we built ourselves and use throughout the year. My in-laws (60s) have always been welcome guests, visiting for a few weeks here and there, and contributing financially towards maintenance costs.