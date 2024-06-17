'AITA for not letting my kids ride in a car with their grandma? Wife thinks I'm overreacting.' UPDATED

Sometimes, you need the internet to let you know if you've gone too far (or not far enough).

"AITA for not letting my kids ride 4 hours home with their grandmother?"

Around 1AM there was a terrible crash as my (70F) MIL decided to try to navigate our stairs in the dark while wearing a CPAP. She tumbled down the steps, hitting her head bad enough to bruise her face and cause some serious swelling around her ear.

I immediately started calling 911 but my wife who is a NICU RN told me not to call as her mother had no obviously broken bones and didn't want to go. I'm not a medical professional and it's seldom wise to argue with a nurse or one's wife but I pressed for them to at least let me drive her to the ER if they refused an ambulance but all to no avail.