'AITA for not letting my friend use my apartment as a 'crash pad' whenever she’s in town?'

Last month, I gently told Emily that while I love seeing her, I need some more space and suggested that she consider staying at a hotel or splitting her visits between my place and other friends. She didn’t take it well. She accused me of not being a good friend and said that since I live alone and have the space, it shouldn’t be a big deal to let her stay.

I tried to explain that it’s not about space, but about feeling like my home isn’t my own when she’s here so often. Now, she’s barely speaking to me, and some mutual friends think I’m being unreasonable for not wanting to help her out.

The internet did not hold back one bit.

Worth-Season3645 wrote: