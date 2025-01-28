'AITA for not letting someone I barely know stay at my place even though they’re homeless now?'

I suggested mental health institutes and city resources, but they said those options haven’t worked. They keep saying things like, “If you don’t help, I don’t know what’s going to happen to me,” which makes me feel guilty. AITA for holding firm on my boundary and not letting them stay at my place? I feel heartless, but I also don’t think I’m equipped to deal with this situation. AITA here?

The internet had a lot of thoughts about the dynamic.

Raraavisalt434 wrote:

I have so many things I want to tell you right now. I don't believe for a single second this person is telling you the truth ABOUT anything. Please block them entirely, everywhere they have access to you. Never let them into your home under any circumstances.