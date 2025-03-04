'AITA for not making any efforts to get my kids to like my mother's boyfriend?'

He’s also been trying to take on a grandfather role, which neither me nor my wife (34F) want for the kids. They don’t try to push boundaries too much, but we’ve had some minor arguments in the past. Anyway, my daughter had her first ever dance recital last December. There was a limit of four guests per child.

The kids usually ask us to invite one of their grandparents to events like this, but my mother was out of town (I didn’t even ask her) and my in-laws were busy. Instead, my daughter invited my brother to join me, my wife and our son. My mother and Jim came to visit us during the weekend, and she saw pictures from the recital for the first time in a photo album.