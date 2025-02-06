'AITA for not making payments towards my wife’s student loans after she insulted my sister?'

I [36m] have been married to my wife, Anne [28f] for three years. Anne is an Ivy League university graduate. Without revealing too many details, she went to a school that virtually every American knows by name. My sister, Jennifer [40f] went to a different Ivy League school, but one that is considered lower in status than Anne’s.

Jennifer did not graduate. She began suffering from mental health issues during her second year, and so she dropped out.

Anne, however, did graduate, with a degree in philosophy. She works at a law office as a receptionist, making about $40,000/year.