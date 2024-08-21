'AITA for not making my son forgive my brother after he was uninvited from his wedding?'

Then my mum said "I thought you wanted to be like your uncle" and my son just said "why would I want to be like him?" At this point I intervened and told Leo he didn't have to be so rude but the damage was already done. Both my brother and SIL heard what he said and they left shortly after.

Last night my brother texted me saying I was an AH for letting my son continue with this grudge and he even accused me of being jealous of their relationship and that's why I wasn't doing anything to fix it.

I just told him these were the consequences of his actions and that this was 100% his fault by allowing his POS mother-in-law to plan the wedding when she obviously hated my child. He hung up on me.