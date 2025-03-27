"AITA for not making the truth sound nicer in family therapy and standing by what I said?"

My mom passed when I (17M) was 4. My dad sent me to live with his parents immediately after. He said couldn't cope without mom and wanted me to have a stable life. I still saw him and stuff ,but he wasn't raising me. That was left to my grandparents. They encouraged him to see me as much as he could and he'd try to swing by at least once a week but that didn't always happen.

It was really awkward and I remember being kinda sad about it for a year or more. Then it just became my new normal. When I was 8, my dad announced he was moving and wasn't sure when he'd come back. I didn't see him for more than two years and when he moved back he wanted me back. I was 10 by then.