'AITA for not moving out of the way while getting off the plane for a tantrum throwing child?'

Everyone knows the joy of deplaning after a long Thanksgiving weekend. This flight was four hours long and understandably when we reached the gate everyone was ready to deplane. I was in an aisle seat so I stood up to get my bag from above, as did the gentleman across from me and those in front of me.
A mother with two kids (maybe 3 & 4?) behind me let both of them crawl over their seats and join both her and her husband in the aisle as well, which made things very crowded. The youngest crammed himself between me and his sister and started throwing an absolute tantrum- pushing his sister, yelling at his dad who was trying to pick him up (saying “let me go! I hate you dad!”
To which his mom replied in a sing song voice “we don’t talk to daddy that way [insert kid’s name].” The people in the aisles behind this mess moved back to their seats to make room for the little girl he was pushing back and the mom - in a much sterner voice than what she used with her tantrum throwing child, asked me “can you please move your body out of his way?”
At first I assumed she was talking to her husband because he was crammed in the aisle too. But when she said it again and tapped on my shoulder I realized she was talking to me. I couldn’t move forward because there were people in the row ahead of me grabbing their bags, and I still needed to get my bag down as well.
Meanwhile the kid is still screaming. So I simply said- “I’m sorry- I need to get my bag” to which she responded - “well your butt is in his face!” At that point I wasn’t going to sit back down in my seat to accommodate her family of four crowding into the aisle. So I stayed, grabbed my bag, and deplaned. AITA for refusing to move out of the way?
WatchingTellynow wrote:
She got it wrong - his face was in your butt.
Absolutely NTA, she should have been dealing with her child, not trying to chastise an adult stranger.
Aware_Welcome_8866 wrote:
I was all ready to judge you as the ahole, until I read about the attitude the mom gave you. NTA. Not all people have small children and may not know what would be helpful, so you ask - nicely. NTA.
Ireland1169 wrote:
NTA.
You cannot change stupid, ignoring her was the best thing to do.
Pity you couldn't fart on demand, that would have cleared the area behind you.
Norazzmatazz564 wrote:
NTA. The parents created the problem. You were doing what everyone normally does in a plane. Doing what she asked would just further encourage her entitlement
Sprigganzee wrote:
NTA. Dismissing her child's behavior entirely with a teasing tone instead of disciplining his behavior and taking her frustration out on you. tsk tsk tsk. she can learn to be patient. You weren't in the way, she's just entitled. The people farther up the plane get off first. That's just how it be.
chinsnbirdies wrote:
NTA. You were already standing up when Wedgie pulled his BS. I would have told her that I was very uncomfortable with her kid getting up in my personal business like that, and to kindly leash him if he isn’t trained to be free walking.
But I am petty like that.
-
Yes I have kids.
-
Yes I have flown with kids.
five_am_nz wrote:
I’m surprised one needs to even ask this question, we have gotten so self conscious these days as not to offend of appear the AH that all common sense is out the window. You're NTA and in fact you should have said more to defend yourself to this entitled mother raising entitled violent kids.
bmp_nyc wrote:
Reminds me of the time my fam of 4 was flying in a 3/3 seat aircraft. I had the other aisle. A woman with two teenage girls asked me to switch seats so she could sit next to her girls? I said my family is here too but If the airline refunds my comfort plus seat and it’s still an aisle I would do it.
She had a fit. These were teenage girls with headphones and iPads. The flight attendant tried to argue w me and said your seats aren’t guaranteed. I told him I’d write and confirm that. I got 10,000 freq flier miles out of it. And didn’t move.
Stateofmind70 wrote:
Did you by chance sing-song your reply to her?
OP responded:
Now I’m feeling like I should have! Honestly, I was caught off guard at first because I assumed she was reprimanding her husband who was also in the aisle to get out of the way!
StellarJayZ wrote:
Wow, that was a terribly interesting story, complete with all the ups and downs that kept the reader glued to what happens next. Will he sit, won't he.
He didn't! Turns out this was just a normal ass interaction on an airplane and a complete waste of letters/bytes.
Adventurous-Bee4823 wrote:
I’ve told a kid to “knock it off!” in a stern voice on a plane. The mom looked shocked but the dad looked grateful lol. Neither said a word however. This kid was seriously pissing me off by kicking my seat and touching my arm in between seats. Keep your kids in check people.
cosmic_fishbear wrote:
NTA. So much NTA that I wish I could award you for it. If these parents don't change something this kid will be a problem as he grows up until someone else checks his behavior for him. Entitled parents make entitled children, not the kid's fault that's all they have ever given him.