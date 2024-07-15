'AITA for not punishing my daughter for telling my parents she prefers her other grandparents?'

My parents looked at me expectantly but I didn’t do anything. I recently got off a call with my mom saying I should have told Maddie that was wrong to say. I told her what do you expect she thinks y’all hate her and y’all do nothing to dispel those thoughts.

She just got quiet for a bit then said I still shouldn’t let her say something like that to family and hung up. My husband is on my side but he also isn’t a fan of my family so I need an outside opinion AITA?

Not long after posting, OP shared two updates.