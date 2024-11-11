'AITA for not responding when someone doesn't use my actual name? They always change it.'

So they call me Nicholas even after being corrected a million times. My foster parents have explained that my name is actually Nico, not Nicholas. But the reply is always "But Nico is short for Nicholas!" A couple of the extended family have encouraged me to change my name because Nicholas sounds much more professional for an adult male, which I will be soon. I was like no thanks.

My foster parents told me I should ignore whenever someone calls me Nicholas now. Unless they're new and just assume. But I can ignore their family members who do it. So that's what I did. I've ignored them a handful of times now and it bothers them so much. Yesterday it happened twice because one kept trying to call "Nicholas" over and I just didn't go.