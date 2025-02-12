'AITA for not saying 'hi' to my dad’s girlfriend? She's the reason my parents separated.'

I’m, again, pissed off. I never liked her. My dad tried to convince me that she did nothing. But no woman with any self respect would message a married man for hours a day. So while my mom finds out she has a brain bleed he decides to move her in. But that’s a whole other story.

So now I live with her half the time. I stayed in my room every time I was at my dad’s house with my door all the way closed. And apparently she “felt awful” about all of it. But I stood my ground and didn’t interact with her. I do around 20 hours of dance a week so I was able to ignore her for most of the week but the weekends were the issue.