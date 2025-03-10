'AITA for not supporting my partner’s desire to be a SAHM? I supported my ex as a SAHM.' MAJOR UPDATE

ergoagogo wrote:

Having kids should be an enthusiastic 'yes' by both partners or it should be a 'no'. If you are perfectly happy having no more kids, how are you going to feel if the marriage doesn't work out and the kids are, for example 6, 3, and 1? More than that, how are you going to feel when your second kid with this woman turns 15 and you are 65 and wanting to retire and he or she isn't even out of the house yet?