'AITA for not taking my ex-husband back after he left me for a 'boss babe'?'

I later learned he was dating a partner at his firm — a wealthy, high-powered “girlboss” who drove a Tesla and promised to "elevate his mindset." He said she inspired him more than I ever could. He called me “boring,” “domesticated,” and “low-vibration.”

Then he told me he wanted a divorce. I begged him to reconsider. Therapy? A break? No. He told me he wanted freedom. He told me I was holding him back, and that she showed him a better life.

Then, casually, he said I could keep our son — he was too busy anyway. I was devastated. But I picked up the pieces. Got therapy. Focused on my son. Rebuilt my freelance work. Found peace.

Fast forward to last week — he calls me sobbing. His “boss babe” dumped him for someone higher up.

Turns out she never saw him as long-term.