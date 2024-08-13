'AITA for not telling my coworker my brother passed away and catching her in a terrible lie?' UPDATED 2X

"AITA for not telling my coworker my brother was d-ad and catching her in a terrible lie?"

I (22F) am a triplet with two brothers, but one of my brothers passed away when we were 14. Whenever anyone new asks if I have any siblings I just say I'm a triplet with two brothers. I'm not trying to trauma dump when doing small talk with someone I'm not very close to. From talking to people in grief support I thought this was relatively common.

I started working at a new job three months ago. I like my coworkers but still feel like an outsider to them, so when they asked how many siblings I have I gave the above answer. No problems there. One week I didn't have my car so my other triplet brother picked me up every day. My coworker, "Kate," saw him and thought he was cute and asked me to set them up.