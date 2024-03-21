'AITA for not telling my dad I got rejected by college on the day the result came out?' UPDATED 2X

Trying to please an intense parent can be deeply stressful.

In a series of posts, one guy asked if he was wrong for not telling his dad he got rejected by a college because he was afraid to break the news. He wrote:

"AITA for not telling my dad I got rejected by college on the day the result came out?"

My mom passed away when I was a very young kid, so it's been just me and my dad ever since. We're not originally from the States; my dad came here to do his PhD, and I was born right after he finished. So, it is really only me and dad. We don't have family here. I don't have any memories of my mom, and my dad has been busting his butt for me ever since.