'AITA for not telling husband he could get a form notarized instead of going with me to get our baby’s passport?'

"AITA for not telling my husband he could get a form notarized instead of going with me in person to get our baby’s passport?"

My husband thinks I should have told him that there was an option to get a notarized consent form instead of asking him to come with me to the post office to apply for our baby's passport in person.

He said I "hid" the fact from him and disrespected and wasted his time; that I should have at least given him the option to do the consent form. He found out it was an option after 20 min of both of us waiting in line at the post office for our noon application appointment. There were still 3 applicants ahead of us (meaning at least 30-40 min wait) since the appointments were backed up.