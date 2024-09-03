'AITA for not telling my husband's family that I speak their language?'

And still speaks German but has never, not once tried to speak to/signal to/greet/communicate with her spouse's family in their native language, now her primary national language and that of her children...

That would mean she was by act and/or omission intentionally trying to give the impression she could not speak their language...but meanwhile sitting there eavesdropping/spying on what they were lead to believe was private communication not comprehensible to her over a whole period of time!

That's a super weird thing to do, and would make me feel violated in some undefinable way and resentful too! They're still s-tbags, but so would she be. No wonder everyone got all angry! Lol, this is fun, what a bunch of dirtbags!