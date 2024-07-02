'AITA for not telling my wife about an incident with her best friend?' UPDATED 2X

Thisisthenextone wrote:

"After 5 minutes Ana walked into the kitchen and told me she was relieved my wife did not overreact to Friday incident. She said I am a good husband and gave me a hug and peck on the cheeks."

Someone actually happy there wasn't a misunderstanding would not hug and kiss you.

Ambroisie_CY wrote:

Exactly! I'm from a culture where kissing on the cheeks is normal, even when meeting new people. But in this context? Hell no! If you live an embarrassing situation like this with your best friend's husband, you don't go and kiss him on the cheek, nor hug him right after.

Cultural thing or not, the context is important. And here the context tells us that Ana has indeed no boundaries with married men.

OP needs to tell his wife and explain to her he is beginning to feel uncomfortable with Ana around.