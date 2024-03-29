'AITA for not telling my wife that I knew she cheated a decade ago and not wanting to stop cheating?'

I obviously was not gonna cut off my GF just because my wife told me to, but I decided to keep things down low but she caught me again. I guess she has become very vigilant. She gave me an ultimatum, I said fine. She didnt believe me and she was not wrong.

She asked me what I want in exchange and I told her that I like my life. I am not gonna change it one bit and definitely not because she wants me to. I like spending time with my GF and I will continue to do so as long as I want. I just want her to be a wife that she has been for past decade and don't come in my way. She asked me what I will do if she comes in my way. I said I will just go around her.