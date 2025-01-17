'AITA for not thinking of my sister's needs? I won't give my blessing for my family to move.'

They just wanted us to deal with it and for me to be okay with making sacrifices for my sister. Another sacrifice they had me make was not joining the coding club when I started high school. I really wanted to be a part of it but my parents said it meant travel sometimes for competitions my school enters and they said it wasn't something they could promise to let me do.

They said it wasn't fair to my sister if we had to go somewhere and she had a hard time with it. But now they want to move. There's a school they found that parents of special needs and disabled kids have said is really good.