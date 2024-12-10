'AITA for not treating my kids' stepdad as their second dad or encouraging them to?'

They said I should be encouraging the kids to embrace him fully as the third parent and second dad. And I said no. I told them that won't happen. They told me Jeff has been there since they were very young and he sees them 50% just like me and I need to accept the kids have two dads. I said I accept how the kids feel but I won't encourage them to feel that way.

Jeff told me I was petty and that just because they provide them with a real family unit and I provide them with a single parent household doesn't mean I get to be that way. He also told me he disliked me for putting the kids through that and how he wishes they were his so I would go away. I told him to keep wishing because they're not.