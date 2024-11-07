'AITA for not waking up my roommate on the day of his final med school exam?'

I was like ‘don’t forget to set the alarm’ and then almost instantly fell asleep. We both woke up at 8 AM. (I had set my alarm for 6 but I kept hitting snooze). Justin freaked out, accusing me of not waking him up as promised.

I reminded him that I did wake him up at 2:30 AM and suggested he set an alarm. Justin said that he was too sleepy to comprehend what’s happening and insisted that I should have stayed awake to wake him at 3 AM or at least made sure he was fully awake before sleeping. Justin's exam didn't go well, and now he's blaming me. I understand his frustration, but I think he's being unfair. AITA?

Commenters had a lot to say in response.

feetflatontheground wrote: