'AITA for not wanting to date a critic of my writing work?' UPDATED 3X

I am a published author, I mean I am no James Patterson, Stephen King etc and really it's not the purpose of me writing but I make fun money off my book sales. In a given month I am in the green by $100-300 dollars on a new book depending on the book genre and season when first published.
I don't really even do it for the money, like I said. I have a full-time job and do plenty of other gigs as a performer slash artist on the side because it makes me happy.
Artistic expression just makes my world brighter and helps me from falling into bad mental health cycles as I am diagnosed with depression, anxiety, and PTSD, or what I like to call, the Holy Bullsh*ttery, blessed be it's name. I started writing as a kid because I am dyslexic - highly - like ever see a person when you spell a weirdly spelt word and they look like they want to jump into oncoming traffic?
I'm worse. Don't give me verbal directions FFS text it. Point. Anything. The second my mental word is required to need to know too many words at any given time, I panic. I have tried every class, app, TikTok lifehack...it's not my strength. I am good at other things like coding or planning events etc. I have other strengths. So I just do my best and keep swimming like a dyslexic Dory.
THAT SAID I was teased and b-llied relentlessly all through childhood a lot growing up and labeled the dunce so the trauma lives. For an example, I was in my local paper - small town - for an event at school. I was like 2nd grade at the oldest. I made a whole imaginary town out of recycled materials and and had a story with it as my end of year project.
I worked on it for literal months, even figuring out how to make it foldable so it easier to travel with it in my grandfathers minivan. My story had 10 chapters and was handwritten in my messy kid handwriting. I had a teacher Ms. Smith. That's her real name because F that woman and it's common enough. She said my project was low class but "I guess I shouldn't expect much from you" and she walked off.
Her son, my classmate, stomped my project to oblivion. He smashed my playdough figurines of the people and pets, and as if that was not enough, he pointed and laughed at me when I cried. He then put copies of the article with my picture but added a dunce had and laughing faces in the school - lunchroom, homeroom, etc.
I mean the guy could cure cancer if he used that determination on it, I will give him that. If you're reading this Tyler - F you in particular and may your socks always be just a little damp. I was unlucky enough that when I moved, Tyler's mom happen to as well, so guess who had the privilege of that gem's company for 3 grades?
Tyler shoved me lockers in the 4th grade. He called me dumb every day. In 5th grade I was called dumb and fat (I was an underweight child). So fast forward and I am now in my early 30s, still dyslexic as hell. I live in a different state. I have a life and learned ways to deal with my weird brain and function. I moved on from childhood trauma, therapy, etc etc...
There is a guy I liked, Brian, and Brian seemed to like me too so we decided to do "non-date casual hangouts" to see if we vibe enough to consider dating (his words and idea). We hung out one on one for several instances but once he was super late so I had my laptop out. He saw me when he arrived and asked what I was doing and I sheepishly responded I was working on my next book.
He inquired more and I told him I published my first when I was 17 and have published at least 1 every year since then and told him of Ms. Smith and Tyler and more horror stories I won't get into as this is now a novel itself lol but that it spurred me to prove them wrong and beat this weird stereotype that neurodivergent folk are dumb, etc.
He asked to read it, and I said no. I use a pen name on purpose as those Amazon reviews can make you want to yeet your own soul from your body so I keep it separate from everyday life. Well, turns out if you know me and my nerdy joys, my pen name is easy to guess. From there its easy to find because I mentioned Amazon and let's just say my bio makes it pretty clear.
At our next meetup he asked me if I was said author and my shocked Pikachu face told him everything so he started reading the series. He came back the next time we met to laugh and say "I see why you don't put your name on your works. Don't quit your day job. Your writing sucks."
And he placed a copy of one of my books down on the bar. I couldn't help but drop my shoulders. He was laughing and talking, not seeing my expression and kept saying how he wasted hours of his life and FFS someone take my laptop as it might be a lethal weapon meant to kill us all with boredom.
Turns out he's not into mysteries or fantasy. I said that maybe it's just not his genre and he said it wasn't but "an [R-word] 3rd grader could have done better" and it's a good thing I am good at my job.
It was then that I could see he actually took in my expression and he backtracked. "I mean you clearly don't do it for money so it's whatever right? " and said I have other strengths but he did not believe at all that I make money off this.
He asserting surely, I buy my good reviews and probably bulk buy my own books to improve sales. I don't do any of that. I just smiled it away and said "well, I can't please everyone but I did make 250 this month from the sales of my last book alone so some people must like it" and laughed it off. But I knew then and there I didn't want to pursue him anymore.
When he texted to see if I planned our next hang out, I was honest and texted back that I wasn't interested and said that while I can take a note or any criticism, the way he went about it was hurtful and I don't want to be with someone who treats me that way for a hobby, that we are different people but I would like to remain friends, as otherwise we get on well, but nothing more.
He went off on me saying I picked the wrong time to lash out as he was having a bad day and now I've made it worse and that I am so rude and petty to be mad at honest criticism. He said that if I am so sensitive over honest opinions, good luck finding anyone who would want my dumb🍑 since looks are all I have with makeup and work and "nothing between the ears."
I blocked him but we have a mutual friend group and almost all of them have been asking me what's going on and that I broke his heart. I was thinking what? How? They said he's been depressed and asking about me and figured out I blocked him on everything and wants to give me a birthday gift (my birthday party past last week and I didn't invite him).
My friends are saying we are adults and this is immature. I mean I am not a saint and I have t-xic traits too, but I don't want to be with someone who criticizes me and my work that way and treats me like bantha poodoo. Am I crazy? Am I TA?
ShesChoaticGood6599 wrote:
Okay, as someone labelled as "too nice" you are too nice to this guy by even considering you were mean. He's awful. May his socks also be damp.
Also as a fellow neurodivergent, may the force be with you. Ignorant folk be WILLDING out here.
OP responded:
And also with you!!!!!
ocean_lei wrote:
Wow, he could give “honest criticism” (while laughing and being snarky, ugly and rude) but then he has a giant hissy fit when you give him feedback that therefore you arent interested and because “he was having a bad day” NTA You were wise to steer clear of the b-llying manchild.
OP responded:
Thank you I was freaking out as if maybe I am the minority and acting like a child. I am open to opinions on my work, I do enjoy the separation of having a pen name, but the way it was delivered is not what is ant I live with.
zeeelfprince wrote:
Dude. I wish I could post memes here, because the one with the book cover, inside a cage, titled "why men deserve to be in cages" fits nicely here As does "the lion, the witch, and the audacity of this b--ch." Because seriously, the f-king sheer audacity NTA.
OP responded:
The Lion, the Witch and the Audacity of this B-ch KILLED ME 🤣🤣🤣💀💀
Deathtoallants wrote:
NTA. Don't date douchebags like Brian. Don't waste your time with him because you know that s-tty attitude of his will be something you'll have to deal with all of the time if in a relationship. He could've been excused if he diplomatically and carefully praised certain parts of your writing but said as a whole, it wasn't a genre he favored.
I despise "let me rudely sh-t on you while using the bulls-t excuse that it's 'honest criticism.'" Be thankful he wasn't sly enough to keep a fake mask of politeness on. The really scary people are skilled at keeping up a nice persona until you're way too deep into a relationship with them before finally revealing their true self of AHness.
OP responded:
It's that fear for me. I don't want to be with someone who tells me who they are via behavior early on and then I am later like that meme of the woman doing math like "am I crazy or is he gaslighting."
Hi - so for anyone who cares to know, Brian told all our friends that I rubbed my achievements in his face and called him an idiot (I never said anything like that).
He told them also about my post so he found it somehow and started telling everyone that I am trying to slander him as "girls can ruin a man's reputation by snapping her fingers" and suggested my next move would be to say he ass-ulted me.
Some of our friends came at me hard saying I was bullying him and trying to ruin his rep and all he did was asking a girl he liked out for drinks and that I need to apologize and just suck it up and go to drinks with him.
They since have either outright not invited me out with the group or disinvited me to events and it was really hard to accept. I was realy confused, because he was the one who made fun of me and I wrestled with myself going over every talk again and again wondering if I inadvertently said or did something to upset him.
It wasn't until I checked our text and message history that it occurred to me to send the screenshots as he called me a moron and then when I rejected him he called me fat, desperate, and stupid. And there were more such messages after he found my book series. So I took screenshots and sent it to my friends and they were shocked.
Apparently according to Brian my outwardly "sweet demeanor" hides my judgemental and cruel side and that I strung him along anf called him a loser when I told him I wasn't interested in dating him. I even pettily went back before all of this and screenshot spme of his rude or mean texts he made. And I screenshot my actual rejection text and his response and sent that along as well.
Now the tides have shifted and most of our friends think he was the AH and two of our friends are saying I am sending "my choice" of screenshots to make him out to be a villain and that they have seen the "real" screenshots of me b-llying him. I asked them to produce such screenshots but they refused and said I wouldn't be worried about them if I was innocent as some sort of "gotcha."
I feel really bad as I wanted to stay friendly but I can never look at him with any semblance of respect anymore. I am glad it's cleared up with my friends (sans the 2 holdouts but they are now also on the outs with the group) so things are looking back to normal. I have my first publishing party for my next book and everyone is invited but them. Weird way it all ended but oh well.
Driftwood256 wrote:
Good for you, glad you had the receipts to straighten s-t out...
BakeaCake45 wrote:
J Success is oddly the best key to both joy and revenge. Congrats and good luck.
PoweredbyCoffee0327 wrote:
If this and your previous post are examples of your writing, not only was he an incredibly toxic, rude mf, but also an idiot because your writing here is clear and concise while keeping a narrative flow that made for interesting and pleasant read, douche-y villains aside. Wouldn't have known you were dyslexic or any type of neuro-spicy at all had you not mentioned it.
Also, even before all this came out in the wash, the friends who pushed you to just 'suck it up and get drinks with him' cause you 'broke his heart' after he just shot his shot with 'a girl he likes' should probably not be considered friends.
I really dislike that you're supposed to manage/assuage his feelings (being hurt you said no) by ignoring your own (I don't want to date you). Just my couple of pennies' worth of course. Congrats on the novel launch! <3
TwynZylander214 wrote:
I am happy everything is turning out good for you. This guy is completely t-xic and it’s always better when the trash takes itself out. Congratulations on your book!
So this has taken a turn for the unnecessarily dramatic. Anyways, I had opted to ignore Brian and any attempt he made to get a rise out of me. He apologized to the group but then said he was forced to or be ostracized.
He said I was using my "social captial" to go after him and has since been trying to get any direct cruel words from me which i have not provided him. After a month I can list my top 5 favorites:
1. Going to places I also frequent and sitting nearby me no matter how much available seating there is elsewhere or me moving my usual spot leagues away, and he will loudly have "phone calls" talking about the b*tch who broke his heart because "women are so sensitive."
2. Getting an alt account on nearly all social media to find me and follow my accounts which are public, as a workaround my blocking him, to comment "reviews" on any of my art (books, acting, modeling, doesn't matter, he will comment a reason I suck) and then will simply make a new account when I block the last one and delete his comments.
3. Any time the groupchat pops off with invites to events and I say I am going, he will reply to that with "my GF is the kindest person but I don't think she'd like me hanging out with you" etc.
And if I don't reply to invites until he is he will say it's a good thing I'm not coming because of his GF or that now he can't come because if I come his GF will be upset I'm hanging with an ex. (We never dated) - when any of us ask who his GF is he says she's shy and he will introduce her eventually etc.
4. I am speaking at a conference and got excited and shared in the group chat and everyone congratulated me but he said that was okay but not newsworthy and then looked up the conference and saw I have a relative also presenting and suggested that is how I got the spot and not on my own merit.
5. Revealing this reddit name to the friend group and linking my first post as "proof" I bully him despite not speaking to him, not naming him, and leaving put most if not all identifying info about him.
He's insisting I edited out the worst parts and I can't prove I didn't so, whatever. So all of that has been happening and yes I unblocked his phone number only because it was screwing up what I was seeing in the group chat and I got lazy and didn't figure it out.
Plus he doesn't text me directly anymore anyway. Well about a week ago, I went up to housesit for my parents a small drive away from my own home and was due to stay for about a week. I only told the few friends in the group that didn't side with Brian the first round of BS. I used this time to go to work, and then spend my nonworking hours on my book and I came up with a new pen name.
I decided to revamp the whole fictional universe I created and was excited after I designed the cover for my first next book. I shared it with all in the group but him and his two flying monkeys but he found out about it anyway and flipped out in the group chat saying I was trying to show off again.
He said that I was trying to steal his spotlight as we all know damn well he is publishing his first book on Amazon this summer and me publishing mine at the same time with my fancy cover etc was just another form of b-llying. He akinned it to if inwore white at his wedding. I have to honest here. I had enough. I put up with this behavior for months now.
So I flat out said he never mentioned a book to me, and shared a screenshot of calling writing the profession for the [r-word] but unlike sharing the screwnhsot before, I didn't blank out the word. What a difference a word can make. Apparently the friend group thought the word I blanked out were "milder" and not slurs and we as a group are quite diverse on every spectrum save maybe politics.
So they dogged him for using a slur and he said that he's autistic and he can use that word just like I am black and can say the N word except he typed the full word. I said "Right - so I'm done with this." And left the chat. I didn't argue or do anything other than leave the chat. I was working at the time and put the phone down like "That's enough humaning for today" and went about my business.
This man rage texted me for hours until I got off work, saw his messages, and blocked him. I then see ads on FB and Instagram about his book, he was paying for ads on social media, his name is on the cover and he has comments underneath calling the book incredible, a masterpiece, undiluted artistry etc.and his book isn't out yet. He said his publishing date was August.
I remember because my next book is to come out in July and he had used that as another form of proof I was updating him, like setting my wedding date before a siblings to show them up. A few nights ago, he saw me at a spot I frequent for karaoke and I admittedly had been doing shots so I was pretty transparent in my disappointment that he was there when he approached me, calling my name.
He went in to hug me and I backed up and cold but politely said hi. He sensed my attitude and thre his hands up laughing saying "ooooh are you in another mood" and I opted to ignore him and move seats closer to the singers and some friends.
A few fellow regulars told him to leave me alone and he was spinning a tale that we slept together and I led him on, and now I am ignoring him and acting like I hate him, all because he is writing a book. He said I inspired him to write and I was angry his book was better and cited the reviews he got on social media. Well, that was enough for some to call him a creep and he went off about it.
Shouting and the like. He started to call for me to "come the f-k over here and tell them the truth" and that I was trying to ruin his reputation and the time we "slept together" (never happened) will eventually be me lying about being rped. Turns out if you start shouting that sort of thing in a public space while there is karaoke, to a person many in the room know personally...you get kicked out.
It's been beautifully quiet since. I told the friend group what happened and he is out of the group chat. Some still speak to him (the two holdouts from before) but they have not said boo to me directly. So I guess this makes this my final update. Not very exciting but a bucket of crazy and I had to share.
My neighbors know because one of the regulars at the bar lives walking distance from me and he told everyone at the community pool etc. I have such kind folks I never spoke to but have seen in walking my dog etc saying they are being watchful of my home and to call if I need anything. I didn't know people could be like this because he was never like this before.
He always was sweet to everyone in the group and we agreed on damn near everything, he would be compimenting me, telling me how smart and pretty I am and would even joke "Im not hitting on you" and laugh. To be honest, I am excited for August. I will be the first to buy his book. He's using his real name and has been advertising about it so...hey...
theNothingP3 wrote:
This guy is skirting stalking territory. Keep all your proof and stay ready to involve the cops. They probably won't do anything but a paper trail is always a good idea. CYA. Cameras and record him with your phone if you're in a 1 party consent state.
Stay safe OP, this guy isn't done. Also any guy who starts spouting off about how a woman can ruin their lives "just with a snap of their fingers" has definitely done some shady things to other women. It's always projection.
Affectionate_Life644 wrote:
I'm glad you were vindicated. I know several authors that now have publishers that started off with self publishing. Writing books is hard work. I'm glad you are sticking to it.
_gholam_ wrote:
Wow, he really couldn't handle the rejection! I feel so bad for the men that are so fragile that they break apart for so little. Like really immature, preteen levels of fragility. I wish you all the best in your future writing, maybe base a villain on him in the future?
Smoke_Frog wrote:
You expect us to believe that you stayed friends with all those people who didn’t believe and even kept using a group chat the pyshco was in all the time? Really? You wanted to keep being friends with people that only believed you when you had to post actual screenshots?
SpecialistBit283 wrote:
I’m personally going to find your work so that I can support you ❤️ Also, he sounds like a lunatic. Be extremely careful, he’s borderline stalking you and the fact that he keeps mentioning being falsely accused for SA could be clues that he plans on actually doing it.
Sorry I forgot to update this after flip flopping about it since i said my last update was the final,and I mostly read posts and not used to writing them. A commenter reminded me about this so here's the update since last month because if figure if you don't care you don't need to read it but if you do, here it is.
For reference my last post is about this guy I used to like that I think I named "Brian" basically negging me (I hope I used that term correctly) specifically about the books I write and have written since I was 17 and then pretty much going nuclear when I told him that due to this, I don't want to date him.
So Brian's promised book came out on the 1st - the cover art looks AI generated and I know he's really into a site/program called Mid-journey that he makes memes with this month on Amazon. His page promises that it's the start of a series. Even before it came out, it had reviews raving about it being a masterpiece so okay, I went and bought myself a copy.
It's a fantasy story. About 30ish chapters. I don't want to say too many details that could identify him or myself even though I don't overly believe too many others read it but I suppose I can share that it's smutty but like in a way horny teenage boy would want it to be, if that makes sense.
I actually read the whole thing. There is an elf character by my real first name that the main character sleeps with and she is described remarkably similar to my appearance including my non-natural colored hair.
She ends up be outted as a narcissistic traitor and is offed...like GAME OF THRONES style dead. I talked to some friends that know the both of us about it and even brought the book and we spent a good chunk of time reading pieces of it over drinks and my friends agree it's a rage-write.
They even pointed out other characters named and given the vague appearance of other people Brian knows or has talked about and the ones we know he doesn't like (such as our friend group that cut ties with him) all have something awful done to them and characters with the names of his 2 friends that sided with him.
(still waiting on those screenshots and proof I b-llied this man, guys) became rulers in this fictional land and were portrayed as heroic sidekicks to the main character that has HIS real name.
Of course he's the hero of the story. It had several plot holes and I'm not trying to be mean, but it didn't have an editor and it showed.
I promised I am not trying to be cruel about this because the dude did write a book and I know from personal experience that that in and of itself is a hell of a feat. It's hard and at times infuriating and it takes a lot of dedication and time. I'm not trying to belittle his efforts at all - fair play to that - but it's quite clear it was rushed.
The chapters vary in length with some being super weirdly short and choppy and others being super long and wordy. If you write a book, have it edited. Trust me on this. I'm a wordy person too (if you haven't noticed lmao) plus my brain has a hard time with typos and the like, you don't want something out there not read over at least once at the very least by someone you know to check for these issues.
Brian saw me about a week ago out and about and he b-lined to me - I mean he was zero'd in on me. I knew what was happening before he even opened his mouth. He needed to talk about his book. He was so "nice" to me it was actually uncomfortably nice but I can't explain the look in his eyes.
He HATES me. He launched into the whole story that he wrote a book too and it was so easy and it's selling really well, probably better than mine (his exact wording, because it was such an obvious jab I couldn't forget, was "Yeah I was so surprised I think I have like double your numbers or something. Maybe it's how I marketed it or something. Maybe you should try...") and he went on to give me "tips" that I so clearly needed.
Then it was time for him to hand me a copy to give it a read. I told him, oh I have a copy. I bought it as soon as I could. He looked shocked at that and I said that I of course wanted to support other authors and he was like "You did, huh? Where is it?" And I said I let a friend borrow it and he handed me a copy anyway eluding to the fact that he figured I was lying or being sarcastic.
I had previously taken a picture to send to a friend via text so I showed him the photo on my phone of his book on my coffee table and he sort of glossed over that with a "Well now you have an extra so your friend can keep the other one." I thanked him and turned to move on with my day but he sort of moved in my path and asked me if I read it and then what I thought of it.
I shrugged and he had this grin and "muttered" (loudly) "yeah I thought you'd act that way" but I just kept moving. A mutual friend sent a screenshot of his Facebook post that he posted that evening of how jealous people are so funny and pathetic and that his book has record sales.
The same friend then commented on the post asking for a pic of the dashboard that would show said sales and he commented a photo I sent in our old friend group chat of MY sales from several months ago when I got a bump in sales. So my friend took the time to scroll back in the chat, screenshot that part showing it was mine, and commented it under that which caused a lot of drama in the comments.
People went from congratulations to WTF quick and Brian deleted the entire post and blocked my friend. Since then he's been avoiding me publicly, but keeping up his fake social media profiles and insulting me every chance he can.
He talks to himself as alternate accounts "gossiping" about how I am fake, rude, a b-lly, jealous, and the like. If I block one another pops up, and a comment will appear from another account "outting" me as someone who blocks anyone I don't agree with for "calling me out."
I stopped blocking mostly because in our new friend group chat, we post screenshots of the comments and messages and it's become a sort of game to spot his accounts.
So "Brian" - because I know you're reading this - I will be keeping this account and I've found writer subs here I will be joining.
You're welcome to follow this account and good luck on your sequel. I will be the first to buy it. 😘
PS: thanks for the boost on social media as well. Its helped make my accounts more visible - I appreciate the free marketing.
bolshoiromanova wrote:
Honestly, next time he tries to speak to you person, I wouldn't even engage. Just ignore and walk away. Talking to him about his book, even if only to bash it, gives him the attention he so desperately wants.
I can't think of anything that will make him madder than just ignoring him completely. Anyways, stay safe and thanks for the update! You seem like a really cool person, love all your Star Wars/nerd references! :)
Strong_Drawing_3667 wrote:
OP I think you're being way too nice and relaxed about a man who sounds like an obsessed lunatic. Your friend group is being way too relaxed with this as well.
Brian sounds like he's going to get worse.
catalter wrote:
Babe, you are giving this man too much grace. He is st-lking you and wants to wear your skin. You need a restraining order. He is extremely dangerous. If I was you I would have gotten a new apartment, stopped communicating with anyone with ties to him, and not gone to any places he knows you attend.
Honestly, I'd be so worried, I'd have moved away. You need to take him more seriously. This man is obsessed with you and wants to hurt you.
emorrigan wrote:
Oh Brian, I don’t even know you and I’m embarrassed for you. Imagine being so pathetic and insecure that you have to steal someone else’s accomplishments and try to pawn them off as your own. OP’s (justifiable) rejection of you (because you’re an AH who’s probably also a TaterTot) must’ve really hit you in the feels, eh?