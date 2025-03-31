'AITA for not wanting my husband to donate sperm so his lesbian couple friends can have a child?' UPDATED 2X

So, first time poster, also a lot to unpack, and ill try my best to organize but holy shi this feels insane. Husband (37) is currently deployed, only been gone a week. I (32F) got home from work 3 days ago, and my husband had asked if I was home yet.
I responded yes, and he immediately called me. Started off by saying that his friend had reached out to him, and asked if he would be the donor so she(28?)and her partner could get pregnant. (Immediate reaction of hell no, but held my tongue)He said he would not do this without me with him, but that he told her he was on board as long as I was.
So now I'm the bad guy, like a kid has asked daddy for candy, and he says it's OK, but mommy said no. I told him I needed time to think, that there's so much to unpack here, and I really am against the idea but need to try and separate myself from the thought process.
A bit more background, my husband loses his brain with this "friend". She's younger, his friend from his job, really immature, and 'fly by the seat of your pants'. Boundaries have been crossed here before, though more through his fault, but I can't help but feel a bit butt hurt about it still.
So I think about it. And I lose my mind. Did she know he was overseas before asking? That he can't talk with his partner face to face? How did she ask? How in the world will he not form an attachment with this child? We don't want kids, we've talked on that many times, but does he actually want kids?
Will he when he sees the child, even if only through pictures? Will I be ok knowing there's a little him in the world, that isn't ours, even though I don't want kids? So I text him, and ask him these things, and he immediately responds that he's sorry that he tried to do the right thing by telling me.
Ooooh that got me boiling. That is so not the focus of this, and to knock that off immediately, cause that's the only thing done right in this so far. I asked again, did she know we are the world apart and can't discuss this?
Because, it feels pretty malicious if she did. He says yeah, she did. Though she probably didn't put much thought into it. (Really? You're trying to have children, and you don't think about it? Hah!)
He goes on to say he didn't think that I could be hurt by this. (I...am at a loss for words there. How in the world?) He was just so excited and flattered to help his friend have a child! (Really just scratching the surface there, aren't you bud?)
They said that he would have no involvement, and he said he joked that they could call him grandpa, since he thinks of the girl as his kid. (He tends to be the work dad of the group) I reiterate, this involves a child. What if that child wants to know who their father is?
What if they need help, financial or otherwise? What if they split? How will he feel when he sees pictures of HIS child, because he will, even just through fb, if he keeps in contact with her.
He said he sees my points, and is sorry, that he didn't think I would be hurt or upset about this. I then ask again if she knew he was overseas for the next 6 months. She knew. I asked to see how the conversation went.
He sends me screenshots. She asks him if he would father her children. (Ewww gross gross wtf gross) and he responds that he'd check that I'm 'not heavily against it, but he's still on board.' They eventually start to talk about what the child would look like.
I feel so betrayed by this, I feel like it was either so grossly not thought out by her or absolutely malicious to ask him while he was overseas. I feel utterly gut kicked that he didn't think for a second that I could be even hurt by this. And I feel like no matter what here I am the villain.
I don't want to tell him to not be friends with her anymore. He's an adult, it isn't my place. But I do want him to confront her on this. (I would VERY much like to myself, but feel that would just blow this up worse.
I REALLY wanna crunch both of their noses) I think I need therapy. I don't even know how to go about fixing this, especially when he won't even be home for another 6 months. Would I be TA if I told him to never talk to her again?
If I sent her a message telling her how horrible her way of going about this was? (I am not mad she asked. I am PISSED about the how and when) I don't know how I'm going to handle the next 6 months. But damn do I feel so horrendously insecure here.
Edit to add: is there any way that if I were more separate from this, if it had been brought up to us as a couple, and there wasn't the history of them causing strife in our relationship, that i would feel okay with this? It's a huge thing to have a child, but I know my dislike of her is clouding this.
So sorry, I realized I posted this in the wrong thread, so crossposted. Been a bit stressed, and scatterbrained, and hooo boy that stressy depressed anxiety girly stomach is just not having a good time. Also love watching your videos Charlotte, they bring me joy.
Update Edit: he is not going to do it. He told her we were not on board with it. We are still not at all okay, I am a mess and have no clue how to emotionally move past it, but at least he seems to understand the surface level of hurt that this has inflicted.
2nd Update! We have finally had time for a full convo, without the continual looming time frame of work and other obligations to deal with. He agrees that this was handled poorly, and having now considered possible ramifications and attachments and money realizes that it wasn't a great idea.
Also that it was handled horribly, and was not fair or right. I also told him about this post, and he will be reading it, and we can discuss afterward any and all thoughts on what opinions have been presented here.
Also therapy. Both as individuals and a couple, as soon as we can, so that a. This does not happen again, and b. We both learn how to better process thoughts and feelings and present them to one another without defense and anger being the go to. Still going to be a wimp, but I am happy that we are a team, and will be working to repair this. 🤞☺️
Everyone seems to be putting you on the spot, with this. IMO he should not have replied to their request at all until he talked with you about it. "I am on board if she is" leaves it all on you.
There are clinics all over at which they can shop for traits for their baby to be. I'd say you are not the A because there is no reason to put this onto a married man and or couple, when it is not known how both feel, when neither offered up front, or when both are not with it.
HardNofrommebro (OP)
They did apparently ask him because it's 1200 per vial, and they'd have to get at least 5 vials through a clinic. Which is like....do they just expect him to jerk into a cup and go with the ol' turkey baster? There was so much that they didn't discuss and i feel like it was brought up and thought about with the bare minimum effort.
That's still probably cheaper than the lawyers fees for a contract if you were to do it properly, otherwise he will be paying child support for 18 years. Its not sperm donation if a clinic isn't involved, it's just having a kid with someone else.
Wow they should have approached you both and asked together with the caveat that we don't want an answer for a few weeks so you two can think about everything and discuss it! They went behind your back and your hubby foolishly said that but if you are not ok with this he cannot do it or the marriage is over . If you are ok with this it would be an amazing gift but I don't like how they asked.
HardNofrommebro (OP)
Yeah...it really hurts that he just happily went along with barely a thought. But the fact that she KNEW he was overseas just kills me. Can't help but feel like it was malicious, or just completely air headed, which frankly, is no way to be acting when you HAVE to put thought into trying to have a child. Then them discussing what their child would look like...so awful.
Tell him that a divorce is on the table because of him and her, and they can discuss what their child will look like after you are free from him. I personally wouldn't put it past her to go visit him and try to conceive it naturally, but that's my opinion. I doubt that this is over for you.