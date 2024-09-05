'AITA for not wanting my husband’s ex-wife to watch our daughter when we return to work?' UPDATED

While I understand this would likely save us money and give HIM peace of mind with personally knowing who will be watching our daughter, I don’t think it is something I will ever be entirely okay with. He insists I need to “put my ego aside” and “take emotions out of my decision making” to choose what’s best for our daughter.

This arrangement would also require him to alter his work schedule significantly and require either one of us to take off work when she or their son is ill not to mention we would have to plan summer vacations around her schedule as well. Maybe I am more comfortable with the idea of daycare since I was in one until roughly 5th grade and still maintain contact with the teachers I had while there.