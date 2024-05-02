'AITA for not wanting to name our son after my wife's late brother?' UPDATED 4X

Her parents still video call with my daughter and we’re hoping they can fly out over summer and spend some time with her. They’ve been cut off by my ex as well. I’m not sure what changed, but I can’t change it back, and I am accepting it mostly. I wish her well in all future endeavors.

Now for the happy stuff that has happened! Firstly, I am a proud Arizonan now! Never saw myself moving here, but we have loved it so far. My parents packed up and came with us and I don’t think I’ve ever seen them so happy. My daughter is doing AMAZING. She will be 2 years old in July, and she is the smartest, funniest toddler I’ve ever met!