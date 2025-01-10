"AITA for not wanting to establish a relationship with my biological father's other kids?"

I (17M) have been raised by my maternal grandparents since I was 4. There are different versions of why this happened and all share the similarity that CPS declared my biological parents were unfit to raise me.

All versions also accept that both of my biological parents and my biological father's wife were arrested because of the conflict between them. They were called unfit to raise me. When I was given to my grandparents my biological father's wife was already pregnant with their first kid.

I had some contact until I was 6/7 with my biological parents only. But that ended when a fight broke out during a supervised visitation because my biological father showed up when my biological mother was visiting with me. All contact stopped that day. I preferred it honestly because I hated seeing my biological parents.