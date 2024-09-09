'AITA for not wanting to talk to my ex boyfriend after he almost sabotaged my college life?' UPDATED 2X

He also said he was doing this since she had made it clear we wasn't cool anymore. I'd also to like to point out that this was during my first vacation so I was not at home during any of this. When I finally reach home however, my cousin argues with me on Snapchat essentially tryna justify her actions and argues with my friend and says disrespectful things about her family etc.

It was a lot. And after that we didn't speak to each other for a couple of months. After this however...give it maybe March or Aprilish, I decided to forgive her and move on from everything for my mental health but to keep her at a distance due to me not wanting to open up again.