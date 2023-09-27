Bridesmaid drops out of wedding after being forced to lie about bachelorette. AITA? 'We all did it.'

"AITA for not wanting to be in one of my best friends wedding after what she did?"

I F23 was asked by one of my best friends F23 to be a bridesmaid in her wedding along with our other friends. Everything was going fine until her bachelorette party. She asked us for a stripper.

It was the one thing she really wanted to have but her fiance M30 told her absolutely no strippers. She decided she wanted one anyways and that she would just keep this a secret for him.

A week after her bachelorette party one of the bridesmaids ex boyfriend logged into her messenger and took one of the videos we had sent of that night and sent it to the bride's fiance.