Bridesmaid drops out of wedding after being forced to lie about bachelorette. AITA? 'We all did it.'

I F23 was asked by one of my best friends F23 to be a bridesmaid in her wedding along with our other friends. Everything was going fine until her bachelorette party. She asked us for a stripper.
It was the one thing she really wanted to have but her fiance M30 told her absolutely no strippers. She decided she wanted one anyways and that she would just keep this a secret for him.
A week after her bachelorette party one of the bridesmaids ex boyfriend logged into her messenger and took one of the videos we had sent of that night and sent it to the bride's fiance.
It was a video of her literally throwing dollar bills on the stripper. The fiance was extremely upset and the bride decided instead of coming clean she was just going to blame the whole thing on us the bridesmaids. She told fiance that she told us not to get her a stripper and that we still did anyways.
She also said she only got one dance and then went into her room until he was gone which is also not true. Now fast forward to one week before the wedding the bride texts us to say that her fiance is very upset at us and does not want us to be in the wedding anymore.
She then also says that we need to apologize to him. Yes, apologize to her fiance for HER lies. I did it. We all did. We sent the apologies and everything is pretty much fine now but I’m very upset at my friend for asking us to do that in the first place.
I was fine to take the fall for her until she wanted us to apologize to him. Am I the a$$hole for not wanting to be a bridesmaid in her wedding anymore?
PolicySuspicious5136 said:
ESH. You’re not an ahole for not wanting to be in her wedding, but I think that lying for her and apologizing to him was not the right thing to do. It was a boundary he had in their marriage and she broke it, and he at least deserves the truth about what happened
J-Shade said:
ESH. What a horrible situation. The least you could've done was tell the groom the truth and save him from this terrible marriage. Also, stop being friends with this person. They are awful. Get better friends.
napsrule321 said:
ESH. It's understandable why you no longer want to be in the wedding, but you also made the bed you're lying in because you went along with it. Seems you were fine with the lie until it made YOU feel bad.
Continuing to be a bridesmaid is in step with how you've handled this so far. If you continue this friendship, you need to be comfortable lying to her soon to be spouse. Is this friendship worth your self respect, I guess is the question you need to ask yourself.
AttorneyLarge7301 said:
ESH. No wonder y’all are friends. You lot are willing to cover up for her bad behavior. Watch your back because if she’ll do this to her husband she’ll do it to you.
Competitive-Place280 said:
YTA for lying and taking the blame. She is not your friend.
Agitated_Associate91 said:
NTA I wouldn't waste any time or money for this wedding from the sounds of it the reception will last longer then the marriage with all the lies.