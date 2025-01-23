'AITA for being offended that a dinner guest implied podiatrists were deviants?'

It has been my dream since 1995 to be a podiatrist, and I set my life to achieving that goal. I accomplished it! I have been a practicing podiatrist for years. It is wonderful to do my dream job and I am fortunate that it pays well to boot. I recently was invited to a dinner with my girlfriends co-workers.

When it was revealed that I was a podiatrist one of the guests, a "gentleman," laughed and asked what I really did. I said I really was a podiatrist. For the rest of the dinner he kept calling me "Quentin" in a funny sarcastic kind of voice, which I don't understand. Later in the dinner he said something like "Okay, be honest, what percentage of podiatrists are just foot fet-shists?"

I laughed it off at first but then he kept asking. "No seriously, ballpark? Fifty percent? Forty? It has to be some."

To my astonishment several people at the dinner found this amusing and seemed to agree. One person even said "SOME of them must be."