'AITA for opening my girlfriend's gift that she did not want to open? She freaked out.' UPDATED

A few more days passed, my parents checked in again about whether she had opened the gift. At this point, my girlfriend came to me and asked if I could tell my parents to back off, as she was feeling too much pressure around opening the gift and it was making her not want to open it.

I admit that I have never really understood this, and I told her that I didn't get why she wouldn't open it. My parents weren't there and all it would require is a thank you text at the very least to acknowledge it. To me, it was the exact same as our friends leaving the party before opening her gifts.

She got really frustrated with me and said "you just don't get how uncomfortable it makes me."

About a week after the gift arrived, my parents texted me outside of our group chat and asked if she liked the bag. I told them she still had not opened the gift.