AITA for outing my family members behavior to a dog rescue facility? So basically the story is as follows. Recently a family member, Linda (immediate family, age 45) sent me a message about how she is going to foster a dog. The dog is a large young husky in need of a foster family until adoption.

The issue is that Linda is not mentally, financially, or in any way equipped to be taking care of another animal. For background, Linda lives with my Grandfather. He is 85, of failing health and uses a walker to get around the house. The long story short is that Linda has never been able to support herself, and has quite literally been living off my grandfather.

She has no job aside from looking after my Grandfather when the nurses can’t.

Linda already has 3 dogs, and 4 cats in the house. All the animals have free reign of the house and poop and pee everywhere. My grandfather sees no issue with this and somehow helps to clean it up even though we beg him not to.