"AITA for paying for my kids' class trip when their stepsister and stepcousin can't go?"

My ex and I (both 30) separated after the birth of our twins 8 years ago. We had only dated for 14 months when she got pregnant and we only stayed together during the pregnancy because we wanted to try and be a family for our kid's sake. But she met someone else and fell for him and wanted to "have a chance at love". Our separation was amicable enough.

We co-parented well for the first two years. But when she met her husband (not the guy she fell in love with during our relationship) things changed. He was a single father and sole provider for his daughter who was the same age as our kids and she declared I would be responsible for including her like she was my child too if I was buying gifts or doing anything fun with our kids.