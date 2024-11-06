'AITA for planning a Disney trip without my stepdaughter and leaving her with her father?'

This is pretty much what happens when we went on trips to the zoo, museums, anything. And if other people are already happy about it, she immediately hates the idea. We thought maybe she just wanted time with each parent alone. So we did that with both her mom and dad. She still complained the whole time. Her counselor said maybe she wants activities with both parents to show they get along.

They did that but if they show any enjoyment at all, she hates whatever they are doing. We've done girl days with her mom and I and she hates it. We have found the less enthusiastic we are, the more she wants to do it. This applies to meals too. If someone else likes something, she finds ways to criticize it. It's like she can't let anyone else enjoy anything.