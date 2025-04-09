'AITA for planning on ending our relationship because he acts like his daughter is 'heiress' to my things?' UPDATED

No_Cockroach4248 wrote:

NTA, you are not married, you are not engaged, you are not living together but he thinks it is time for you to add his daughter to your will. He is taking advantage of you.

SummerTimeRedSea wrote:

"I feel like he's trying to get me to take from my kids to give to her."

NTA. It's not a feeling it's a fact. What did he plan to give to your children ? Nothing, oh how surprising...this man has nothing and does not want to work he wants to take what you've built because it's easier and less effort for him.