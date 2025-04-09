'AITA for planning on ending our relationship because he acts like his daughter is 'heiress' to my things?' UPDATED

My (F37) boyfriend (Ben M42) has been asking weird questions and expecting me to do things that would go against my plans for my own family. Things have been working out for me in the past few years, but this year has been amazing. I decided to cut down on my daily workload a bit after I got 3 accounts that are helping me reach some financial goals.
I'm planning on buying a house for my family. I downsized my current living situation (renting) after my kids went to live (temporarily) with my parents for this semester while I completed my certified training and graduated from my present program in Uni. My new place isn't as nice looking as other places, but the price was a good cut from living expenses for me.
I can both walk to the office, and Uni and I hardly have to move my car for anything. I'm saving money that I'm putting in an account for my kids. Ben absolutely hates my place. It's clean and in a relatively safe area, it's just that it's a mix of student area/old families and traffic can get messy from 7am to 6pm and some houses are simple and elegant and some look like tacky add ons.
I don't care if my place doesn't look nice on the outside. It's not like it's an eyesore, and it's up to me to make it livable on the inside. I had two other choices. Choice A cost 200 less than my previous place, with access to a community pool and 2 bedrooms. I don't need more than one bedroom at the moment and I don't really have time to enjoy the pool. Choice B was a bit lower, but about 45 minutes away.
It was beautiful and close to the school where Ben's kid went. He did hint at it, but he would have needed to get on the lease and come up with the difference between this place and my new studio apartment that I chose. Also, living together is a major decision, and right now, I really need to focus on my career and education. He said he understood, but he didn't take it well.
He told me that his daughter was disappointed because she would have liked a nice place to hang out. Ben lives in an apartment. It's an average place with no problems or issues, so what he said came out as a weird remark. Fast forward, and he started asking questions. First, he asked if I would be interested in partnering with him for a business idea.
I said no because I already made a commitment to self fund my own venture. Second, I'm not familiar with the industry that he wanted to break into. Then, he began noticing things about things that I owned. I'm not hiding that I'm financially stable, but I don't spend a lot. He did notice that I've bought a few nice items and started telling jokes that felt harmless.
Then he said that I was “loaded” and that his daughter would be an awesome protege. I stayed quiet, tbh because I think he might have been offended, but there's no way in hell that I would allow entrance to what I've built to anyone other than my kids.
Also, he said that I should treat his daughter as very special because I only had boys, and she's my chance to have a girl in the family ( his words). Don't get me wrong, she's a good kid. I have never missed out on gifting her nice and thoughtful presents on her birthdays and the holidays, but his words created a sense of discomfort and disgust for me. It felt like reversed sexism, and I told him.
She and I have a decent relationship, but there's no way that I will give her access to my money if that means to treat her as my own. I know this sounds very wrong, but it's how I feel. She's not the kind of kid who's a bully or nasty or anything, but she's not my child and every time that he asks for things, I feel like he's trying to get me to take from my kids to give to her.
It happened again when I gave her a short-term weekend job. The office cleaning lady wasn't available, so I hired his daughter for a Saturday cleaning. She did a good job, I paid her, and took her to the mall to get her some makeup that she wanted, and she came back next weekend.
When he picked her up, he started joking that she would start from the bottom and rise to be top executive like any other kid at their family business. I didn't say anything because she was there, but I did approach him later on and mentioned it to him. I tried to be gentle, but it was important for us to at least discuss expectations. His initial reaction wasn't what I expected.
To be fair, I think he got nervous or embarrassed, but I didn't like his reaction. So he said something about me potentially putting her in my will. I'd like to clarify that he laughed, so I think it was a joke, but I also think that he wouldn't have clarified if I'd gone along. I simply stayed quiet and told him that I cared about his daughter, but it isn't fair to create any expectations.
I've worked so hard to give my kids a better future and it's taken me over 10 years and the fact that he only sees the results without taking my past and my ordeal into consideration feels disrespectful.
I also mentioned how he wanted me to change my budget and plans for a different property while he knew that moving together isn't an option and that he stayed silent when I mentioned he would have needed to pay the difference on the lease. Also, I mentioned that I would not make unnecessary sacrifices. Nothing else was said.
He stormed out of my car and (this is why I feel like TA here) started walking with his hand in his pocket and a weak smirk. I had to drive slowly next to him to convince him to get back inside the car because I hate Dr. David Banner scenes. He looked like a kicked puppy.
After I dropped him off, he has been sending me texts about being disconnected from what a blended family actually is, showing that I think his daughter is inferior, being a hypocrite, and bullying. This has disturbed my inner peace because I'm just defending whatever legacy I have built, and having to do it against my partner just doesn't feel right.
We talked about it, and he apologized, and I did the same in case I was too harsh. He said we could find some middle ground, and I was open to it. When he talked about helping him create a business for his daughter, I began to get angry because, again, it would be sweat equity for me. I declined because I did all the sweating I had to, but it was for me, and what he's asking just isn't fair.
It's a responsibility, and I truly like to do things appropriately. I don't want to say yes and do it half ass and I don't want to work for free. I also don't want to mix anything between business and pleasure because it's my network, and my contacts and again, it could go very nice and well or it could be a s#$tshow and I don't want that. I'm also concerned that he will ramp up and keep asking and asking for things.
He said that if I don't help, he will feel like we will never build anything together. I said he needed to hire a consultant, but he stayed quiet, so I told him that he shouldn't place the responsibility of his present situation on me. He said that I'm probably blinded by my success, but that one day, I'll wake up single and lonely.
I asked if he was threatening to leave me, and he said I'm not acting like a helpful partner. I asked for a break, and he freaked out. I'm just trying to keep my mental health in check because his constant asking and jokes have made me anxious. Also, I'm very angry and thinking that he just wants a handout. I texted him this morning asking to talk. I want to break up.
He said he hopes I'm not planning on dumping him because it would mean that I just tricked him into a break. He posted something about his own mental health today. AITA for deciding to end things? We haven't talked yet but that's my intention. I don't see his kid as inferior at all. I just want to keep my money out of it.
Edit: to the judgmental people calling me names for letting my kids live with my parents for THIS SEMESTER ONLY, please enlighten me. Would it be a great option to REJECT a good opportunity and finish my education to gain your approval?
Right, because not doing my best to give them a good financial start in life is a better option. Also, where did you get that I'm an absent mother. Did I say that I don't see them or spend time with them? To those who offer advice, thank you. To those who disagree but dif jump to "mother's should not do what they can to secure their kids financial future and stay poor but at home," thanks.
atmasabr wrote:
INFO: How long have you been together?
Do you live together? (That's actually a little unclear but I read your post as indicating no.) Have you had serious disagreements on serious things and how have you each acted during them?
OP responded:
Almost 2 years together. Not living together.
perpetuallyxhausted wrote:
How old are all the kids in this situation?
OP responded:
Mine (7M, 5M) his 15F.
Vegetable-Cod2340 wrote:
Wait...so he thinks you should focus on his almost grown daughter instead of your kids that have several years of school and maintenance to maintain?!?!?
OP responded:
And that should be his job and obligation, not mine.
Celtic-Brit wrote:
NTA. He is trying to use your hard work and money to set up his kid without doing the same for your kids or putting in any effort on his part. He sees you as a meal ticket and will keep trying to manipulate you into putting his daughter first until you stop him. I have a feeling that he would take credit for any help you gave his daughter, too.
Angellslington wrote:
NTA. Also he's your boyfriend, not your husband, and he sounds like a leech. Better to be single, living your best life then being suck with a gold digging leech. Angel, for your own sake, break up with him. The fact he's causing you anxiety is not healthy to you. Get rid of him and build your future for you and your boys
No_Cockroach4248 wrote:
NTA, you are not married, you are not engaged, you are not living together but he thinks it is time for you to add his daughter to your will. He is taking advantage of you.
SummerTimeRedSea wrote:
"I feel like he's trying to get me to take from my kids to give to her."
NTA. It's not a feeling it's a fact. What did he plan to give to your children ? Nothing, oh how surprising...this man has nothing and does not want to work he wants to take what you've built because it's easier and less effort for him.
We formally broke up today, and he made it very difficult to focus on our conversation. He interrupted me every five seconds and was in denial for almost half of it. I asked to meet at a small restaurant ( public place strategy) to avoid any type of drama. I tried to be respectful but definitely wanted to bring up my uneasiness and feelings about his behavior.
He tried to brush it off at first, but when I insisted, he evaded the subject. I told him what he already knows: my children are my priority as a sole provider, and I want to ensure that they have their needs covered.
There were some comments on my other post that I had thought about but hadn't verbalized. Like, what would he inherit my kids or what's his plan for his own kid. I know he doesn't have much, but that's no excuse. When I established the comparison between what he wanted for his kid vs. what he would give to mine, his face changed, like I was greedy and he was insulted.
He said my kids don't have a Dad and that he can provide a paternal figure. This triggered me so much that I had to try and keep my volume in check. My thought is that being there like a piece of furniture in exchange for financial benefits for his own kid is acceptable to him.
I would have loved for my kids to have a decent dad, but that's just not in the cards, and right now, I'm better off alone than with Ben. I was so angry that he kept asking me to calm down. He said he's leaving his daugher good knowledge on life in general because there are things that only he can offer since her mom is too ‘secular’, whatever that means and I didn't ask him.
I said that we needed to break up, and he immediately got upset and left our table. I thought he was gone, but he came back later and claimed he only went to use the restroom. I told him that I can't share any part of my life with him after he behaved like a gold digger and that even if I was able to get past this, I would never even consider getting back together because his intentions are entitled and dishonest.
All in all, I'm just glad that we weren't alone. He has high blood pressure issues ( real, I've seen the medication), and sometimes, I've suspected some types of mental health issues ( going from zero to 100 for things that seemed incongruent.
He said he was truly sorry if he offended me and said that he felt tricked and betrayed. That breaks are meant for introspection and to seek improvement and not to abandon a relationship. That my actions will have an impact on his daughter because she really likes me.
I offered to have a last call/text with her if he agreed but his answer was “no, f you, you don't get to say anything to her." He said that I'm caught up in my new “mainstream life” ( whatever that means, it's f--king offensive considering that I've worked for my financial stability after a few years of things not being great).
He told me to go suck on my colleague's d--ks but immediately apologized. I told him I'm not surprised at his behavior, since it shows me that he seems to think s#x can solve anything. I also said that since he was being gross and vulgar, I'm learning just now that men like him are unf--kable: hobos-xual, handout seekers and insincere.
And that I will never date someone who is not financially stable, ever again, because this is a huge lesson. I wish that I could say that I had left him sitting alone at the table, but he left first. When I was about to get my handbag to pay for my food, he rushed to get his backpack and walked off really quick.
I blocked him everywhere but I already changed my locks. He never had a key nor did he stay over but I'm just being cautious. He called one of our friends in common to vent about me and she ended up angry with him because he was very insistent that I had mistreated him and she told him that she needed to hear my side of the story.
She and I had a long conversation and she told me that she can't blame me, because our group of friends had been noticing the imbalance in our relationship and how he seemed comfortable including himself in conversations about business and success when in the 16 years that she's known him, he's never gotten anything done. So that's my update. I also blocked him on social media and messaging apps.
TopProfessor7731 wrote:
Ty for the update. Secular usually means not religious. I'm guessing that based on the rest of the picture you've painted of this man, that his Ex doesn't respect his patriarchal rights to tell her her own business and manage her own finances. He sounds like a manipulative partner at best. I don't think you would have ever wanted him as a father figure to your sons.
OP responded:
Thanks for the clarification.
Petalwhisperrr wrote:
You did everything right and handled it way better than a lotta ppl would’ve tbh. he showed his true colors hard af, like throwing tantrums, guilt-tripping, then straight up disrespecting you when you wouldn’t play along.
I hate how these type of men think they can offer “father figure” vibes as payment while you foot the rest of the damn life expenses. You protected yourself and your kids and that’s what matters. Now he can go “introspect” somewhere far the f away.
Careless-Image-885 wrote:
I'm so very happy you saw this guy for who he really is. You ended a bad relationship that would only have gotten worse. You may consider a ring doorbell or cameras around your home. Check your car for tracking devices. This guy doesn't sound very stable judging by his reaction and the foul, vulgar things he said. NTA.
Atluba wrote:
I'm too late to the party to give any advice, but I just want you to know I think it's incredible how disciplined you are. That guy could never understand how powerful sheer determination and hard work is. I also think you made the right move with your kids temporarily staying with your folks.
It's great they were willing and able and the time y'all spend apart will be forgotten in no time. Congratulations on your success!! Cheers to you! Hope you're able to cut back and enjoy it!