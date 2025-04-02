"AITA for planning to keep money from my share of my parents apartment?"

I (24f) had a pretty crappy childhood, even tho I was never hungry, I was the unwanted child wearing second-hand clothes, and everything I owned was hand-me-downs.

My last memory of my father was when I was around 6 or 7, my parents were screaming at each other and that was the last time I saw my father. My mother already had a new partner, and not long after giving birth to the long-awaited son - he got everything: name-brand clothes, new phones and even if my parents wanted to say no, he cried and still got what he wanted.

Today, I live in a rental apartment in Tallinn (Estonia) and my mother sometimes calls me. I sometimes visit if I want to see my friends still in my hometown.