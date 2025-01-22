'AITA if I point out that a baby is 100 times more work than puppies? My partner wants a baby.'

"WIBTA if I point out that a baby is 100 times more work than puppies?"

So basically the title, we got puppies I love them but they are a lot. Very busy bees and it's been a minute since I've done the puppy thing and never two together its been an adjustment. We discussed before hand and I had very specific conditions, namely regular walks and we had to commit to training so they'd be well adjusted and we could travel with them easily.

My partner was very on board so we adopted towards the end of last year and started puppy classes within a week. Our initial puppy coarse was 6 weeks long and by week 4 they were miffed about going and "sacrificing" their Saturday mornings. By the last week they were glad it was "finally" over, I took over doing the homework with both pups by week 4 because it irritated them.