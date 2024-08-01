'AITA for posting about my 'maternity box' on social media when my stepsister never got one?'

"AITA for posting about my gift 'maternity box' on social media when my stepsister never got one for her son?"

I recently had my first child. When we were discharged, the hospital sent us home with a “baby box.” It was a cute little box that can double as a bed and came with a mattress, some baby clothes and other essentials.

This caught me off guard because I live in the US. I thought this was only a thing in Finland. Turns out, the county I live in works with a charity that provides these boxes for all expecting moms.

I was pretty stoked about this, so I made a post on Instagram showing it off. My stepmom messaged me and told me I should take down the post a few days later. She said it was in bad taste because a lot of new moms don’t get this perk.