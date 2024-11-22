'AITA for only putting my name on my group's assignment since they did not contribute?'

NTA. Please keep doing the right thing and no enabling lazy people to steal from others. Also, please tell the teacher about the failure of his/her system to properly reward contribution and properly punish theft.

Bunny_Bixler99 wrote:

I know the state of modern education sucks but why does this "shared group school project where only one person does all the work" keep popping up? 😆

kurokomainu wrote:

NTA Just because they are not happy doesn't mean you are in the wrong. They are not happy because they bet on you doing all the work and then being weak enough to put their names on the paper.

They lost the bet and are now paying the price.

Just tell them straight up that they chose to ignore your questions and watch you do all the work. What did they expect to happen? They tried it on. It didn't work. They know it. You know it.