'AITA for reacting angrily when my boyfriend finished an entire bottle of salad dressing in a 24-hour period?'

This happened repeatedly, and the ex would get super defensive whenever I brought it up. This is a huge red flag. It’s not just about the money or the salad dressing, it’s the fact that this is something you bought that you’re looking forward to consuming, and he isn’t considerate enough to leave any for you. It just shows a total lack of consideration.

Jmfroggie wrote:

NTA. This is absurd- on HIS part. No one eats that much salad dressing in a day. It’s general manners to not finish something without making sure it is immediately replaced or to see if anyone else needs it first. It’s also general manners not to completely mooch off another person and then be an a-- about it.