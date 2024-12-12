'AITA for my reaction to my wife giving our twin sons true crime-related names?'

When I got home, I confronted her and demanded we change the names. She said it was just coincidence and that maybe subconsciously, she paired the names, but the names are common, and changing them would be a hassle and draw even more attention to it in the first place.

I said we can simply explain we hadn’t made the connection at the time and decided to change it as soon as we realized. After all, my sister-in-law already said something! She won't budge and I find it concerning. AITA?

Edit: The names are Dylan and Eric.