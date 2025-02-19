'AITA for reading during my lunchbreak then getting a bit snarky with a colleague?'

At the school where I work, as well as the main library, we have a mini-library in each classroom. During my lunchbreaks, I like to sit in my classroom and read a book from my classroom's mini-library for about 10 or 15 minutes as it helps me relax ahead of the afternoon.
Today, one of my colleagues (not a superior) saw me doing this and accused me of "stealing," as the books are for students, not us staff. She said that if I do it again, she'll report me. I don't remove the books from the classroom and I put it back after my short reading time.
I don't try to discourage kids from borrowing books, even if it's the one I'm currently reading (I can continue it when the kid brings it back). The students aren't allowed in that part of the building over lunch, so they don't even know I do this (so would have no reason to feel discouraged from borrowing books).
Several colleagues (including members of SLT) have come into my classroom to ask me something while I've been reading, and no-one has had a problem with it before. I explained all this to my colleague, but she said "there's no excuse for stealing from work."
I reminded her that staff can borrow (and even take home) books from the main library, so why wouldn't I be allowed to read books from a mini-library and I asked if there was a rule against it? She said "you shouldn't have to be told that stealing is wrong" and asked whether, if she caught me swiping a school laptop, I'd expect her to turn a blind eye?
I laughed at this (I couldn't help it) and asked if she was seriously comparing me reading a book with stealing a laptop? She said "stealing is stealing". I told her to report me if she wants, and it'll give everyone a good laugh.
She got angry and told me that "stealing is no joke," that my attitude is disgusting and reiterated that if she finds out I've done this again, she will report me, before walking off. Feel free to disagree, but I still don't think reading one of the school's books over my lunchbreak is stealing, but I feel a bit bad for being rude to my colleague. AITA?
Trick-Session-3224 wrote:
Info: what were you reading?
OP responded:
The Associate by John Grisham - would highly recommend!
Rare_Sugar_7927 wrote:
She does realize that after someone reads words in a book, they don't disappear? That they will still be there when someone else comes along to read them? They aren't a mission impossible note that will self-destruct...
You're reading during your lunch break, so you're not even stealing time from your employer when you should be doing other work. She's a wackadoodle.
NTA but I'd think about reporting her comments to your boss to give them a heads up, just to get ahead of any complaint she makes.
noncit wrote:
NTA, your colleague sound deranged. Get on the front foot and tell your superior what is going on before your colleague does. No doubt she will embellish the story to make what you are doing sound way worse than it actually is.
In addition to the personal benefit you are getting from reading, you could also mention that it helps you discuss the material with your students if you are familiar with the books yourself.
Pedsildoc wrote:
NTA. Does your coworker think that the words leave the page as you read them? So no one else can read them after you? Good grief! I definitely agree with getting your story out to your superiors.
Expensive_Plant_9530 wrote:
NTA. Does your colleague know what stealing is? Hell, you can literally go to a Chapters (Uhh Barnes and Noble in the US), pick up a book, and start reading it. FOR FREE! Some bookstores will let you do this for a long time before they ask you to buy or leave (if ever). It's not stealing.
I would report this to HR ASAP and ask them to get her to stop harassing you. Unless she can point to a specific rule or policy you're breaking, I don't see any crime taking place.
B-Girl-Ca wrote:
NTA but I would report the in ident cc your superior to HR and ask to “clarify” if there is any policy change that is impacting your activity because she baceme hostile and has threatened you if you continue to do this, she’s bonkers.
abrahamsb-tch wrote:
Reading a book that's available for use in the space you WORK in is not stealing. Girl please ignore her, she is miserable and weird. If ignoring her doesn't work, simply report the incident to your boss in a calm manner. Even ask, "do you consider it stealing to read a book and put it back?" just to highlight how ridiculous this is.
lucygoosey38 wrote:
You can take books off the shelves at a library and sit and read it. You can do that at any bookstore too. It’s not stealing. You aren’t leaving the room. What a crazy lady. NTA.
jindoowner wrote:
NTA. Your colleague appears to have a serious mental health problem, as well as not knowing the definition of stealing. As others have suggested, talk to your superiors before she has a chance to try and ruin your reputation.