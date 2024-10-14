'AITA for reconsidering my entire relationship after a single conversation?' UPDATED 2X

I sat down with her when I got home and started talking about how her reaction to a very simple thing, that had no ulterior motives, and was just a friend being helpful, had set off a chain reaction that was making me reconsider our relationship.

I explained in excruciating detail all the little things that I had not pursued, the friends that I’d lost, because of her insecurities and constant guilt tripping.

She cried and tried to guilt me even more by saying that my relationship with Charlie was hurting her because my gf can’t have kids when Charlie can, even though I’ve never expressed interest in having children.

I finally see through her lies and deception, it’s all a smoke screen to keep me in check. I left her.