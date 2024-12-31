'AITA for demanding a refund at an electronics store after the staff accused me of trying to scam?'

I felt humiliated, but I stood my ground and demanded my money back. After a long back-and-forth, they finally refunded me, but not before the manager loudly said something like, "We don’t need customers like you." Now I’m wondering if I went too far by raising my voice, even though I felt cornered. AITA?

briiiiiiyonce wrote:

NTA. They were legitimately trying to steal your money. They don’t need customers like you? That’s rich. The world doesn’t need crooks as managers. I’d write a nasty review about them. They probably do this to many people.

Edit: I said right inside of write like a lil goofball.